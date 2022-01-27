Delhi: Bars, restaurants allowed to operate with 50% capacity as Covid cases dip

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the rise in Covid cases in Delhi, the government had on January 10 decided to shut down restaurant operations in the national capital for dine-in services. Before that, restaurants in Delhi were allowed to operate on weekdays up until last Friday till 9 pm for dine-in services. The DDMA also put in additional Covid-related curbs, including closing all restaurant dine-in facilities in light of recent cases.
Meanwhile, the night curfew will continue to be in place till further orders, the DDMA said today, adding that the school opening agenda will be discussed in the next meeting. The DDMA has also decided to relax the cap on the number of people who can attend wedding festivals in the national capital to 200.
Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday. As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59 per cent. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
During the last 24 hours, 11,164 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,46,972. As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The covid death rate stands at 1.42 per cent. There are currently 38,315 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
