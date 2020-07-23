Delhi-based lab partners with Bharat Biotech for Covaxin trials: 5 updates

Delhi-based Dr. Dangs Lab has been selected to partner with Bharat Biotech for the human clinical trials of India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine , Covaxin. "We are extremely privileged to announce that Dr. Dangs Lab, New Delhi has been provided the opportunity to serve the nation by being selected as the central lab for the Human Clinical trials of Covaxin. This is a randomised, double blind, placebo controlled multi centric clinical trial in India," Dr. Dangs Lab said in a statement to ANI.

Here is all you need to know about Dr. Dang's lab partnership with Bharat Biotech for clinical trials of Covaxin:

1) The lab has already started processing samples from 50 to 100 subjects per day from various trial sites for safety testing, and will be increasing operations as per assigned timelines to cover 12 sites across the country over this month.

2) The lab is currently processing all samples for screening and safety for the various phases of this clinical trial.

3) The efficacy studies will be performed in National Institute of Virology in Pune.

4) Stringent quality norms driven by GCLP guidelines are being followed as mandated by regulatory authorities.

5) The lab has renowned experts in each field who are working tirelessly and collectively to provide quality and timely results to fulfill the imminent need of an effective and safe COVID19 vaccine.

Earlier in April, Dr. Dangs Lab also became the first lab in the country to start India's first drive-through testing facility for COVID-19.

India's first Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin

Covaxin is one of the first indigenous vaccine developed against COVID-19 and is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The Indian Council of Medical Research and Bharat Biotech are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine. It has already received approval for phase-I and phase- II human trials by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI).





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated