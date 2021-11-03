'Delhi Bazaar': Kejriwal announces portal to promote products all over the world

Arvind Kejriwal said it is expected to be ready by August next year

New Delhi: A 'Delhi Bazaar' web portal is being prepared for traders and industrialists to help them display their products and sell them not only domestically, but also abroad, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday on the eve of Diwali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hoping that the portal will boost Delhi's revenue, gross domestic product and economy in a big way, Kejriwal said it is expected to be ready by August next year.

"Businessmen, traders, manufacturers, markets and shops will not only be able to display their products on this portal but also sell them in the city, country and even abroad," he said in a briefing.

