Delhi: Beating Retreat held amid light rainfall marking formal end of R-Day celebration2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:45 PM IST
- Prime Minister Modi got drenched as he moved around outside the sheltered area, waving at the audience after the ceremony was over.
The Beating Retreat ceremony that marks the formal ending of Republic Day celebrations, was held at the national capital Delhi's historic Vijay Chowk on Sunday. Rains failed to dampen the spirit of Beating Retreat ceremony as Indian classical tunes played by bands of the armed forces filled the air, marking the end of Republic Day celebrations.
