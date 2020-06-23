Delhi has surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit by coronavirus among various states and union territories, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra with 1,35,796 confirmed cases remains the worst-affected state by the infection so far in the country. Meanwhile, the national capital's confirmed coronavirus cases reached 62,655. 2,233 deaths have been reported in Delhi due to the infection so far.

A total of 2,909 Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 62,655 in the national capital said Health Department of Delhi Government in a bulletin.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 4,40,215 today. The count includes 1,78,014 active cases, and 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated patients. According to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry, 14,011 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had observed the national capital is heading towards becoming the “corona capital" of the country.

Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is getting "enough support" to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. "We will give pulse oximeters to the COVID-19 patients under home isolation. Every district will have oxygen concentrators. Delhi will soon have a helpline and our team will go to the houses of the patients who are recovering from the disease to provide oxygen," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said 18,000 coronavirus tests are being conducted daily in the city now. Until a few weeks ago, around 5,000 COVID-19 tests were being conducted daily in the national capital.

With the Centre's help, antigen tests, which give the results within 30 minutes, have also been started in Delhi, the chief minister said.

A high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recommended quarantine of contacts of all COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi and re-mapping of all containment zones to check the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection in the national capital.





