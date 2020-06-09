NEW DELHI : China on Monday said it has agreed to resolve tensions along its border with India in a manner that would prevent differences between the two sides from escalating into disputes.

The Chinese statement echoed the one put out by India on Sunday. The good news is that the two countries have decided to continue with quiet diplomacy, away from the public domain. But the talks are likely to be protracted with India unwilling to compromise on its key demands.

“Recently through diplomatic and military channels, the two sides have maintained close communication on the situation along the border," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing, according to news reports. The reference was to talks on Saturday between Lt Gen. Harinder Singh, head of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region, at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“One consensus (reached on Saturday) is that the two sides need to implement the two leaders’ consensus and make sure that the differences do not escalate into disputes. And, the two sides will work to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and create a good atmosphere," she said. “So, the situation overall is stable and controllable, and the two sides are ready to engage in consultation to properly solve the relevant issues," Hua added.

The trigger for the current face-off has been China’s stiff opposition to India laying a key road around the Pangong Tso Lake, besides the construction of another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

China has deployed a large number of troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually building temporary infrastructure and amassing weaponry. The Chinese army has also brought in reinforcements near the LAC, including artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment.

According to a person familiar with the pattern of India-China engagement, the statement from the Chinese side was similar in tone to India’s, which is a “good" development. But this did not mean tensions would be resolved in a hurry, the person cited above added.

India would be firm on its demands that Chinese troops move back from areas considered Indian territory i.e., restoration of “status quo ante".

In other words, China would need to withdraw its troops to positions they were in prior to 5 May. Galwan valley, for instance, had never been a point of dispute before, with China acknowledging that it was Indian territory. But this time though, it had become a matter of contention. India would also not give up on infrastructure construction along its borders with China.

“A strong military posture, along with diplomacy, will resolve the current border standoff," said Gautam Bambawale, India’s former envoy to China, Pakistan and Bhutan. “Diplomacy will follow two tracks—the military diplomacy track and the working mechanism track between Delhi and Beijing. It may take some time but the situation will be de-escalated," he said.

