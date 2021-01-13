OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi bird flu: NDMC bans sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken
The Ghazipur poultry market has also closed by authorities. (Photo: PTI)
The Ghazipur poultry market has also closed by authorities. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi bird flu: NDMC bans sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 03:48 PM IST PTI

The order issued by the veterinary services department of the NDMC also said that owners of restaurants and hotels will face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers

NEW DELHI : The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday imposed a ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat by shops and restaurants with immediate effect, in view of the bird flu situation in the national capital, according to an official order.

The order issued by the veterinary services department of the NDMC also said that owners of restaurants and hotels will face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The cut-off yield on the 91-day and 182-day bills were at 3.2799% and 3.4507% respectively, in line with survey forecasts but at higher yields than last week’s sale

Treasury bill yields rise in India after RBI’s cash move

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
A cluttered desk can affect productivity

How to win the war against clutter

5 min read . 04:32 PM IST
Logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo: Wikipedia)

ED arrests former TMC MP K D Singh on money laundering charges

2 min read . 04:22 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST

The order has been issued in the public interest and should be diligently complied with, it said.

Testing of samples of crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

The Ghazipur poultry market has also closed by authorities.

"All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC, are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders," the North Corporation order said.

Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.

Reports of over 50 bird deaths were received on a helpline of the Delhi government's animal husbandry unit and 18 samples from different parts of the city were sent for avian flu testing on Tuesday, officials had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout