Delhi: BJP leaders urge Haryana to supply water amid growing shortage

Prior to this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna river on humanitarian grounds to address the shortage of water in the capital
With the national capital facing an acute water shortage, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Delhi met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and urged him to supply water to the city.
In a memorandum submitted to Khattar, the Delhi BJP expressed gratitude to the neighbouring state for supplying water to Bawana and Haiderpur water treatment plants during summer.
Haryana supplied 84,000 MGD water in 2015, 88,000 MGD in 2016, 88,500 MGD in 2017, 88,000 in 2018, 89,500 MGD in 2019, 92,000 MGD in 2020, 92,500 MGD in 2021 and 85,500 MGD so far this year, said the memorandum.
"I urge you on the behalf of Delhi people to provide some more water to Delhi so that they can go about their lives normally," said the memorandum signed by state BJP president Adesh Gupta.
Following the meeting, Gupta took to Twitter to say that Khattar has assured them of full cooperation on the issue.
“In a meeting with Haryana CM ML Khattar along with Delhi BJP, urged him for supply of water due to growing shortage in Delhi during intense heat. Haryana has been for years supplying water to Delhi and Haryana government has also assured full cooperation on our request," tweeted Gupta.
Kejriwal's request to Haryana
Prior to this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna river on humanitarian grounds to address the shortage of water in the capital.
Kejriwal said he also discussed the issue with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at a meeting.
"We should not go into the legalities... that Delhi's share is this much and Haryana is releasing this much...Delhi faces a water shortage and I appeal to the Haryana government to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds," said Kejriwal.
Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj also appealed to the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water in the Yamuna to tide over the water crisis in the capital.
He claimed Haryana has stopped releasing water from the Tajewala Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district which has reduced the water supply in Delhi by around 100 million gallons a day.
"The Yamuna runs eight feet deep in Delhi and the water level has already reduced by 7.5 feet. The river has become dry. The drinking water problem in Delhi has aggravated over the last two days," he said.
The depth of water at the Wazirabad barrage has reduced from its normal eight feet average to this year's lowest level of 0.5 feet, he had said.
"In Delhi, there is a severe water shortage. In this scorching heat, the Haryana government should provide water on humanitarian grounds to quench the thirst of Delhiites. The Haryana government is being asked to provide water to the citizens of Delhi, as they are entitled to it," Bhardwaj had said.
The ruling AAP has been accusing the BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing enough water to Delhi during the summer season.
Delhi receives most of its water supply from the rivers in neighbouring states. Uttar Pradesh supplies water from River Ganga and Haryana supplies water from the Yamuna.
Some water is also supplied from the Bhakra Nangal of Punjab. Out of these, the maximum water supply comes from Haryana.
