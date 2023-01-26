Delhi: BJP not allowing election of mayor, AAP claims; moves SC seeking immediate polls2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
- The Aam Aadmi Party's Leader of the House and Mayor candidate has placed these two major demands in the apex court.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved the Supreme Court of India in a bid to seek immediate mayoral elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. This comes after AAP defeated a fifteen year old regime of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the MCD elections that took place in December 2022.
