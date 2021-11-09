Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari rode a boat in the Yamuna river during the Chhath festival on Monday to take a dig at the Delhi government on river pollution. In the video, Tiwari is seen riding the boat in which river Yamuna is covered with a thick layer of toxic foam. The foam in the Yamuna is due to the rise in ammonia level, which has also affected water supply in several parts of the national capital.

