Delhi blast case: Amit Shah chairs review meeting; says those involved ‘will face full wrath of our agencies’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting with senior officials on the Delhi car blast case, which as per initial investigations, looks like a suicide attack.

Shah provided an update about his meeting in an X post, wherein he said, "Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies."

The meeting started at 3 pm at the Ministry of Home Affairs' office at Kartavya Bhawan.

The meeting was conducted after a break of over two hours. The first round of meetings took place at the Home Minister's residence at 11 am. The meeting was then attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined virtually.

The review meeting comes amid security concerns in Delhi as multiple agencies probe the explosion that occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Soon after the blast, Shah spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Intelligence Bureau Director, directing a coordinated, multi-agency investigation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guards (NSG), Forensic Sciences Laboratiry (FSL), and the Delhi Police.

On Tuesday, probe into the blast was handed over to the NIA.

All agencies have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report as soon as possible.

13 people have died so far in the car explosion that occurred near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Shah had visited the LNJP Hospital to meet those injured in the blast, after which he went to the blast site to take stock of the situation.

Follow live updates of the Delhi blast case right here Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening.

Following explosion, several states and cities across India have been put on high alert, such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

With ANI inputs