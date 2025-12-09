Delhi blast case: NIA arrests 8th accused who harboured Dr Nabi, destroyed evidence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the "white-collar" terror module linked to the Delhi car blast, has arrested 8th accused in the case in which 11 people were killed. The accused has been identified as Dr Bilal Naseer Malla.

He is accused of a giving safe haven to Dr Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber, and destroying evidence in the conspiracy, the officials said. Dr Bilal was arrested from Delhi.

“NIA found him involved in the conspiracy behind the terroist attack that killed 11 persons and injured several others in the Red Fort area. As per NIA investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support,” the investigation agency said in a statement.

The NIA also said that Dr Bilal Naseer Malla was also involved in the destruction of the evidence linked to the Delhi blast case.

“NIA is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly terror attack. The anti-terror agency is working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all the threads of the conspiracy,” it said.

Dr Bilal was produced before a designated court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna here who remanded him to NIA custody for seven days. The court also extended the NIA custody of Amir Rashid Ali, another accused in the Red Fort blast case, who was produced alongside Bilal, by seven days.

Since taking over the investigation, the NIA has taken the custody of seven people, including three doctors – Dr Muzzamil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Rather, and Dr Shaheena Sayeed – and a religious preacher Maulvi Irfan. Besides, the NIA had arrested two people – Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish.

Amir Danish Ali is the one in whose name Umar Nabi had purchased the car that was loaded with explosives including ammonium nitrate. The same car exploded outside the Red Fort.

The “white collar” terror module was busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and it led the investigators to Faridabad's Al Falah University where 2,900 kg of explosives was recovered.