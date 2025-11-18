Delhi blast case: Raids underway at Al-Falah University as probe into Red Fort car bombing continues

Several doctors and professors from the university, including Dr Umar Un Nabi, main suspect who allegedly drove the car, were employed at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

As the investigation into the car bomb blast near Red Fort continues, a central agency on Tuesday launched a raid at the Okhla (Delhi) office of Al-Falah University located in Faridabad, Haryana, news agency ANI reported.

It is unclear at the moment which agency is carrying out the raid.

Tuesday's development comes after the government ordered a forensic audit of all Al-Falah University records, besides asking the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other financial investigative agencies to probe the university's finances and check for suspicious money trails.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

