A CCTV footage of the Israel Embassy blast site obtained by the Delhi Police Special Cell has revealed that a cab had dropped two persons who walked towards the spot near the embassy where the minor IED explosion took place on Friday evening.

According to reports, the Delhi Police Special Cell has contacted the driver of the vehicle and sketches of the two people are being prepared.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether they have any role in the low-intensity blast, which rocked the high-security zone near the Israeli embassy in the national capital.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the spot near the Israeli Embassy today morning.

The Special Cell is investigating the blast that occurred in the heart of Delhi and collecting evidence as part of the probe.

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note, which mentions the explosion as a 'trailer', was found at the site of the blast.

Israeli investigators to reach Delhi to assist in probe

A team of investigators from Israel will be reaching Delhi as soon as Sunday to assist Indian agencies in the blast incident, which Israel has termed as an 'act of terror'.

Police have also recovered broken pieces of a cold drink can, ball bearings and a half-burnt pink scarf from the spot. The recovered elements have been sent to the forensic lab for further probe.

It is also suspected that ammonium nitrate was used for the explosion.

"The forensic team has got evidence of the usage of ammonium nitrate for the blast which caused a small trench at the site," sources told news agency ANI, adding that if RDX was used then the impact would have been higher.

Security tightened

Security has been increased in and around the area. CISF which guards airports, vital nuclear and aerospace installations, Delhi Metro and central government buildings has put on alert all its units across India following the blast near the Israel embassy.

A low-intensity IED explosion took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi yesterday evening. While no one was injured in the incident, the windscreens of some cars outside the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were damaged in the blast.

The Mumbai Police is also on high alert following the blast incident and enhanced security measures have been put in place across the city. There is also a high alert in Uttar Pradesh after the incident in New Delhi.

With agency inputs

