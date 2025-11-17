Delhi blast: Faridabad police question over 2,000 Kashmiri students, tenants for possible ‘white collar terror’ links

Delhi blast: As part of the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort blast that shook the nation's capital last week, Faridabad police on Monday continued questioning multiple Kashmiri students living on rent in the city.

The police are looking for possible leads and links into the alleged “white collar terror module” that is claimed to be responsible for the car blast, which killed at least 12 people and injured many others on 10 November.

More than 2,000 tenants and students have been questioned so far, with further questioning underway, the police officials told news agency ANI.

Since the blast, investigative agencies have also launched an inter-state probe to find any alleged links to the blast and the module members, with the investigation ongoing in areas like Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana) and Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi blast: Investigation progress One of the first connections to the alleged “terror module” was revealed in Faridabad's Al-Falah University, with officials finding caches of arms, explosives, Ammonium Nitrate, among other things.

Earlier, the Faridabad Crime Branch team arrived at the university campus to conduct inquiries related to the case. The probe agencies continue to track leads emerging from multiple locations across the Delhi-NCR region.

During the enquiry, intelligence agencies have uncovered a ₹20 lakh fund trail linked to three doctors, Umar, Muzammil and Shaheen. Intelligence sources on Sunday said that the money is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Around ₹3 lakh from that amount is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium-based chemical compound used in agriculture, which is also capable of producing explosives used in the blast, ANI reported.

What is ‘White-collar terrorism’ White-collar terrorism refers to extremist activities that are usually carried out by educated professionals such as doctors, engineers, professionals and corporate employees, to name a few.

These individuals utilise their skills, networks and social credibility to plan, support and execute terrorist operations or activities. Since these individuals hide behind a certain societal image, it makes white-collar terror networks harder to detect and significantly more dangerous, said a report by StudyIQ.

According to the report, unlike conventional militants, white-collar terrorists:

— Operate through professional and academic networks

— Enjoy minimal scrutiny due to trusted social status

— Use legitimate credentials to mask radical activities

— Facilitate funding, logistics, recruitment and reconnaissance

Details about the Delhi blast In the evening of 10 November, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others. Later, the person involved in the car blast was identified as Dr Umar Un Nabi, who worked as an assistant professor at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital.

However, Al-Falah University distanced itself from Dr Umar, stating that the University has no connection with the accused beyond their official capacities, and that no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored on the University premises, ANI reported.