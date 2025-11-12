Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: Probe reveals 'accidental' detonation of explosives, security up at Badrinath, Kedarnath

Security has been beefed up at several locations across India after at least 13 people were killed in a blast that took place near the iconic Red Fort on Monday (November 10). These include Shri Badrinath, Shri Kedarnath temple premises, Sri Jagannath temple and Bageshwar Baba Santan Ekta Yatra.
The blast occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort. It involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shah further said that "all possibilities" were being explored, while multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.
Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.
Officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday that findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been "accidentally triggered" while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module.
Investigators zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was driving the car used in the explosion that claimed 12 lives, and had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.
The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Among those arrested on Monday were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, from where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates related to the Delhi Red Fort blast case.
Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan says, "Following the Delhi blast, the Chief Minister has already ordered the Department of Police to act appropriately, and based on that, the exercise has already begun since yesterday. All these important places, railway stations, airports, and these important monuments are under protection...Proper security has been deployed around the Sri Jagannath temple, and all important monuments are being adequately protected..."
According to the police's investigation, it emerged that Nabi waited in the Sunehri Masjid parking lot for nearly three hours while searching on the internet for updates regarding his associates' arrest in Faridabad. The investigators managed to establish an 11-hour trail of Nabi's vehicle.
He proceeded on Chhata Rail Chowk road near the Red Fort, then took a U-turn. The blast took place a few metres before the Red Fort police post, according to officials privy to the probe.
The car passed through multiple owners before being repurchased by Nabi on October 29. Officials said a man named Tariq from south Kashmir's Pulwama district had given the i20 car to Nabi, and is now under arrest. Its pollution under control (PUC) certificate was updated on the same day.
Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the car used in the explosion that claimed 12 lives, and had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.
Nabi, whose name has emerged as the main Delhi blast suspect, hailed from Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and was allegedly carrying explosives, possibly ammonium nitrate, in the car, they said.
Sources said earlier that the explosion was triggered in panic and desperation after raids by the security agencies across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, J-K, to nab suspects believed to be part of the terror module.
They said on Tuesday that the findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been "accidentally triggered" while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module.
The Delhi Police's FIR has called the explosion "a bomb blast" as it invoked sections pertaining to conspiracy and punishment for a terror attack under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials told news agency PTI.