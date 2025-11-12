Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: Probe reveals 'accidental' detonation of explosives, security up at Badrinath, Kedarnath

Security has been beefed up at several locations across India after at least 13 people were killed in a blast that took place near the iconic Red Fort on Monday (November 10). These include Shri Badrinath, Shri Kedarnath temple premises, Sri Jagannath temple and Bageshwar Baba Santan Ekta Yatra.

The blast occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort. It involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah further said that "all possibilities" were being explored, while multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

What did the initial probe reveal?

Officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday that findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been "accidentally triggered" while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module.

Investigators zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was driving the car used in the explosion that claimed 12 lives, and had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.

Terror module busted

The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Among those arrested on Monday were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, from where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered.

