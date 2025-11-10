Delhi blast news: Amit Shah’s first reaction — NSG, NIA called in; ‘difficult’ to confirm if explosion was terror attack

Delhi blast news: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred around 7 pm near the Red Fort, at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, involving a Hyundai i20 car. The explosion injured several pedestrians and damaged multiple vehicles. The car explosion near the Red Fort metro station claimed eight lives and injured 24 people.

Advertisement

Amit Shah noted that preliminary reports indicate that some people may have lost their lives, though further confirmation is awaited.

Amit Shah stated that within 10 minutes of the incident being reported, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Special Branch arrived at the scene. The NSG and NIA, along with Forensic Science Laboratory experts, have begun a full investigation. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed, and senior police officials, including the Delhi Commissioner of Police, are already present on-site.

“We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account,” he said, adding that findings will be shared with the public once verified.

Advertisement

The Home Minister has reached the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to meet those injured in the blast. He is also expected to make a statement to the media following his visit.

Amit Shah meets Delhi CP After reaching the LNJP Hospital, Amit Shah met the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Satish Golcha.

The top cop was seen briefing the Home Minister on the situation following the Delhi blast near Red Fort today. Other officials were also present in the meeting.

Shah also met a team of doctors at the hospital, as well as the injured persons.

Can't say if it's a terror attack: Shah Talking to media at the LNJP Hospital, Amit Shah said that it cannot be confirmed yet if the Delhi blast today was a terrorist attack.

Advertisement

“We are keeping all angles open and investigating from all angles. It is very difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by FSL and NSG, it is difficult to say anything about it. However, we do not consider any angle closed. We will investigate all angles with determination,” he said.

Shah further confirmed the eight deaths and 24 injuries in the Delhi blast.

“I hope our agencies will reach a conclusion on the cause of the blast within a short time, and the senior-most FSL team has also arrived. I received a call from the Prime Minister immediately after receiving the news of the blast. After taking the preliminary information, I also briefed the Prime Minister. I am leaving from here to visit the site, and tomorrow morning, a meeting will be conducted with a team of senior officials at the Home Ministry," he said.

Advertisement

Delhi blast today A powerful blast ripped through the Red Fort area in Delhi as an i20 car exploded in a busy market at around 7 pm on Monday.

At least eight people died and 24 others were injured due to the Red Fort blast today. The injured have been taken to the LNJP Hospital, which is the nearest medical facility.

Also Read | Delhi blast kills 8 near Red Fort — Police reveal how the events unfolded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, the PM said in a post on X.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital.

Experts of the NSG and investigators of the NIA have rushed to the blast site, sources said. The NSG team comprised explosive experts, while the NIA team consisted of investigators experienced in terror cases.