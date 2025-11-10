Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Powerful explosion in car near Red Fort; 8 dead, 12 injured

Delhi News Blast Live Updates: A powerful blast was reported in Delhi on Monday evening, as a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the busy area of Red Fort metro station. Eight deaths have been reported due to the Delhi blast today.

18 injured persons are admitted to the LNJP hospital.

Police have sounded a high alert in Delhi. However, it has not been confirmed yet whether the Red Fort explosion was a bomb blast. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra has also been put on high alert over the incident.

Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with the Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau. He is also updating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.