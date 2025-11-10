Live Updates

Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Powerful explosion in car near Red Fort; 8 dead, 12 injured

Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Police have sounded a high alert in Delhi. However, it has not been confirmed yet whether the Red Fort explosion was a bomb blast. Follow for latest Delhi News Blast Live Updates.

Updated10 Nov 2025, 09:20:42 PM IST
Police officials at the site of blast.
Police officials at the site of blast.(X)

Delhi News Blast Live Updates: A powerful blast was reported in Delhi on Monday evening, as a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the busy area of Red Fort metro station. Eight deaths have been reported due to the Delhi blast today.

18 injured persons are admitted to the LNJP hospital.

Police have sounded a high alert in Delhi. However, it has not been confirmed yet whether the Red Fort explosion was a bomb blast. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra has also been put on high alert over the incident.

Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with the Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau. He is also updating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Follow updates here:
10 Nov 2025, 09:17:20 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath instructed senior officials to stay alert and be active in the field

Vigilance has increased in the state following the car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, with special monitoring ordered at important locations, PTI reports.

10 Nov 2025, 09:16:37 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Culprits must be swiftly brought to justice: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a X post, “Deeply shocked by the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi. The culprits behind this heinous act must be swiftly brought to justice — no mercy for those plotting terror.”

“I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May God give strength to all affected.”

10 Nov 2025, 09:13:11 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Pray for the injured and their quick recovery, says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said in an X post, “The blast near the Red Fort in Delhi is truly shocking.”

He added, “I pray for the injured and their quick recovery, along with a prayer for those who lost their lives in this terrible blast.”

10 Nov 2025, 09:12:03 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Mangled bodies were seen at site of blast, Reuters reports

Mangled bodies and the wreckage of several cars could be seen on a congested street near a metro station in the old quarter of Delhi, as police poured into the area to secure it and push back gathering crowds. (Reuters)

10 Nov 2025, 09:08:53 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: 18 injured individuals admitted to LNJP hospital Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik says

10 Nov 2025, 09:07:25 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Chandni Chowk market to remain closed tomorrow, report says

Chandni Chowk market will remain closed tomorrow, as per an HT report quoting market association president Sanjay Bhargaw.

10 Nov 2025, 09:06:15 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi express condolences

“Shocked by news of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi and by reports of fatalities & injuries,” Tharoor said, adding, “My thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families of the victims. Urging everyone in the vicinity to stay alert and follow official advisories.”

Rahul Gandhi said in an X post, “The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful.”

“In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured,” he added.

10 Nov 2025, 09:03:12 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw gutted in the ensuing fire, a Delhi Fire Dept official tells PTI

10 Nov 2025, 09:01:46 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Andhra minister Nara Lokesh ‘deeply disturbed’ with report of explosion

“Deeply disturbed by the news of a blast near #RedFort in Delhi. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Requesting authorities to ensure the injured receive immediate care. I’m praying for calm and safety for those in the area,” Lokesh said in an X post

10 Nov 2025, 09:00:08 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: All railway stations put on precautionary alert following blast

10 Nov 2025, 08:59:23 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: There is no crater at the spot so cannot say if it is a bomb blast, Delhi Police official tells HT

“Explosion happened in a moving car on the road. There is no crater at the spot so cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also no pellet/splinter injuries reported till now, which is most common in bomb blasts. The Eeco car source of explosion had 2-3 occupants. Mangled. Forensic teams collecting sample," a Delhi Police official told HT.

10 Nov 2025, 08:58:17 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Ayodhya on high alert following explosion in Delhi

Ayodhya has been put on high alert after the blast in Delhi. Security personnel on the streets. Check here:

10 Nov 2025, 08:55:41 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Delhi Police conduct checking drives in crowded areas

10 Nov 2025, 08:53:12 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Fadnavis asks all agencies to remain alert in wake of Delhi blast

After the recovery of 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate (from Haryana's Faridabad), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with all senior police officials at Varsha this afternoon and reviewed the overall security situation. Now, after the incident in Delhi, he has once again instructed the police to remain vigilant. All agencies have been directed to remain alert: Maharashtra Home Department Sources to ANI

10 Nov 2025, 08:51:03 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Extremely heartbreaking, says Priyanka Gandhi

10 Nov 2025, 08:49:45 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: The government must ensure a thorough and swift investigation into this incident: Congress leader Pawan Khera

10 Nov 2025, 08:44:41 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: ‘Deeply shocked,’ says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

10 Nov 2025, 08:42:39 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Forensics teams arrive at the spot

10 Nov 2025, 08:41:21 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: First reactions of Delhi Police commissioner out

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha says, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

10 Nov 2025, 08:38:21 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: PM Modi in touch with HM Amit Shah, takes update on situation

10 Nov 2025, 08:32:21 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: After UP, now Maharashtra put on high alert following blast in Delhi

10 Nov 2025, 08:27:46 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated, Kejriwal says

“The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic,” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said in an X post.

“The police and government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated,” he also added.

10 Nov 2025, 08:26:30 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police commissioner, report says

HM Amit Shah, whose ministry controls the Delhi Police, has spoken to the Delhi Police commissioner after the incident, as per NDTV

10 Nov 2025, 08:25:23 PM IST

Auto driver injured in blast confirms car in question was a Swift Dzire

10 Nov 2025, 08:21:47 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Police reached 30-60 minutes late, claims eyewitness

An eyewitness claimed that police reached the site 30-60 minutes after the explosion occured, as per NDTV.

10 Nov 2025, 08:19:32 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Metro services running smoothly so far in national capital

10 Nov 2025, 08:17:40 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Delhi Police has restricted Entry/exit of Gate no. 1 & 4 at Lal Qila.

10 Nov 2025, 08:13:59 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Delhi Police Special cell at explosion site

A team from the Delhi Police Special cell has reached the site. Investigations are on in the matter.

10 Nov 2025, 08:11:09 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Uttar Pradesh has been put on alert

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas. All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.

10 Nov 2025, 08:10:21 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: 15 people were being taken to the hospital, eight of them died on the way

Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition: Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to ANI

10 Nov 2025, 08:08:01 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: 8 dead, several injured

The powerful explosion left multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes, while 8 deaths have been reported so far. There are several injuries reported too.

10 Nov 2025, 08:08:01 PM IST

Delhi Blast News Live: Powerful explosion near Red Fort sends national capital in panic

A powerful blast was reported in Delhi today as a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the busy area of Red Fort.

