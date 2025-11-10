Delhi Blast News Live Updates: Powerful explosion in car near Red Fort; 8 dead, 12 injured

Delhi News Blast Live Updates: A powerful blast was reported in Delhi on Monday evening, as a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the busy area of Red Fort metro station. Eight deaths have been reported due to the Delhi blast today.
18 injured persons are admitted to the LNJP hospital.
Police have sounded a high alert in Delhi. However, it has not been confirmed yet whether the Red Fort explosion was a bomb blast. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra has also been put on high alert over the incident.
Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with the Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau. He is also updating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.
The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.
"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.
Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.
Vigilance has increased in the state following the car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, with special monitoring ordered at important locations, PTI reports.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a X post, “Deeply shocked by the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi. The culprits behind this heinous act must be swiftly brought to justice — no mercy for those plotting terror.”
“I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May God give strength to all affected.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said in an X post, “The blast near the Red Fort in Delhi is truly shocking.”
He added, “I pray for the injured and their quick recovery, along with a prayer for those who lost their lives in this terrible blast.”
Mangled bodies and the wreckage of several cars could be seen on a congested street near a metro station in the old quarter of Delhi, as police poured into the area to secure it and push back gathering crowds. (Reuters)
Chandni Chowk market will remain closed tomorrow, as per an HT report quoting market association president Sanjay Bhargaw.
“Shocked by news of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi and by reports of fatalities & injuries,” Tharoor said, adding, “My thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families of the victims. Urging everyone in the vicinity to stay alert and follow official advisories.”
Rahul Gandhi said in an X post, “The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful.”
“In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured,” he added.
“Deeply disturbed by the news of a blast near #RedFort in Delhi. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Requesting authorities to ensure the injured receive immediate care. I’m praying for calm and safety for those in the area,” Lokesh said in an X post
“Explosion happened in a moving car on the road. There is no crater at the spot so cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also no pellet/splinter injuries reported till now, which is most common in bomb blasts. The Eeco car source of explosion had 2-3 occupants. Mangled. Forensic teams collecting sample," a Delhi Police official told HT.
Ayodhya has been put on high alert after the blast in Delhi. Security personnel on the streets. Check here:
After the recovery of 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate (from Haryana's Faridabad), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with all senior police officials at Varsha this afternoon and reviewed the overall security situation. Now, after the incident in Delhi, he has once again instructed the police to remain vigilant. All agencies have been directed to remain alert: Maharashtra Home Department Sources to ANI
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha says, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."
“The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic,” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said in an X post.
“The police and government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated,” he also added.
HM Amit Shah, whose ministry controls the Delhi Police, has spoken to the Delhi Police commissioner after the incident, as per NDTV
An eyewitness claimed that police reached the site 30-60 minutes after the explosion occured, as per NDTV.
A team from the Delhi Police Special cell has reached the site. Investigations are on in the matter.
Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas. All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.
Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition: Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to ANI
