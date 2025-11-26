Delhi blast: NIA arrests 7th accused, Soyab, for ‘harbouring’ terrorist Umar Un Nabi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday it arrested a Faridabad resident for allegedly harbouring terrorist Umar Un Nabi immediately before the Delhi Red Fort car bomb blast.

“Soyab, a resident of Dhauj, Faridabad (Haryana), is the 7th accused to be arrested in the case,” news agency ANI quoted the NIA as saying.

The agency said investigations revealed that Soyab “had also provided logistical support to the terrorist Umar before the 10th November car bombing that killed several persons and injured many others outside the Red Fort in the national capital.”

“The NIA had earlier arrested six other key aides of the car bomber Umar over the course of its investigation in the case,” the agency was quoted as saying.

Soyab is the seventh accused linked to a 'white-collar' terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the spokesperson said in a statement, as per PTI.

Earlier, one Amir Rashid Ali was arrested for allegedly arranging a safe house and providing logistical support to Dr Umar Nabi. Ali is believed to be the last person to have been in contact with Nabi.

Delhi blast On the evening of Monday, 10 November, a high-intensity blast ripped through an explosive-laden car near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, killing several people.

The blast came hours after eight people, including three doctors connected to the Al Falah University, were arrested, and 2,900 kilograms of explosives were seized. Authorities said the discovery exposed a "white-collar terror module" involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Who was Umar Un Nabi? Umar-un Nabi, a doctor and assistant professor at Al Falah University, was identified as the "suicide bomber" who drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car that detonated outside the Red Fort in Delhi on 10 November.

Nabi had known links with a "white-collar" terror module that was busted following the recovery of explosives, primarily from Faridabad in Haryana, on 10 November.

As reported by PTI earlier, Nabi, a 28-year-old doctor from Pulwama, was described as the most radicalised and key operative in the network spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials believe he planned a powerful "Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED)" blast timed around the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on 6 December.

The plot, however, fell apart after Srinagar police arrested Dr Muzammil Ganaie from Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad and seized a large cache of explosives.

The breakthrough reportedly triggered panic in Umar-un Nabi, ultimately leading to the blast outside the Red Fort that left 12 people dead.

Investigators believe a core trio of doctors ran the module — Ganaie, Umar-un Nabi (the suicide bomber) and Muzzaffar Rather (absconding).