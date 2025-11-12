Delhi blast: Police on high alert for suspect's second car, PM Modi visits injured at LNJP Hospital │10 points

Multiple states, cities and religious locations in India have heightened security measures after a high-intensity car explosion shook Delhi on 10 November. The blast near the iconic Red Fort in the national capital's old sector around 7 PM on Monday, close to the Subhash Marg traffic signal, claimed at least 13 lives.

The car in question was identified by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a Hyundai i20, and he told the media that “all possibilities” are being looked into for the investigation. A number of agencies, including the National Investigative Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), have swept into action to determine the motive and apprehend the perpetrators.

PM Modi visits Delhi blast victims On 12 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital in Delhi to meet those injured in the car blast. Officials said that the prime minister travelled directly to the hospital after landing from Bhutan. He reportedly met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Modi was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

On November 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNPJ Hospital in Delhi, to meet those injured in the car blast. He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

PM Modi with the injured at LNJP Hospital. The PM was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

Watch: Police presence outside LNJP Hospital amid security alert in Delhi Meanwhile, in its latest update, the Delhi Police has alerted all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to be on the lookout for a red Ford EcoSport car.

This comes after an investigation revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20. Five Delhi Police teams are searching for the car, it added. Further, police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted about the same.

Also Read | PM Modi meets Delhi Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital

Red Fort blast: Here are the top 10 updates so far The Delhi Police's Kotwali police station has registered a case under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. Various relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have also been applied.

According to the initial probe, the blast might have occurred near the Lal Qila (as the Red Fort is also known), by “accident” while a crude device was being hastily assembled during transport. Officials told PTI the possibility is being explored after an inter-state terror module was busted.

According to a PTI report, the capital is on high alert, with heavy police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the city's entry and exit points. Further, all vehicles entering and leaving the city are being thoroughly checked as part of the intensified security measures.

Umar Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama in Kashmir, has been identified as the driver of the car by investigating officers. Nabi allegedly had links to the busted terror module that spanned from Kashmir to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The “white collar” terror module, comprising eight individuals — including three doctors — was busted and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized, a day before the Delhi blast in Faridabad, in the neighbouring Haryana state. It has been found to have links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The arrests were made on 10 November, when doctors Muzammil Ganaie and Shaheen Sayeed, affiliated with Faridabad's Al-Falah University, were nabbed and 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered.

Dr Ganaie conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area in January this year, PTI reported, citing data from police analysing his mobile phone. Investigators told the agency they are analysing Dr Ganaie's communications and digital footprint to map out the module's activities and the source of the explosives.

Also Read | Delhi blast: New CCTV video captures exact moment i20 car exploded near Red Fort