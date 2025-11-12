Delhi blast: Police on high alert for suspect's second car, PM Modi visits injured at LNJP Hospital │10 points

Multiple states, cities and religious locations in India have heightened security measures after a high-intensity car explosion shook Delhi on 10 November. The blast near the iconic Red Fort in the national capital's old sector around 7 PM on Monday, close to the Subhash Marg traffic signal, claimed at least 13 lives.
The car in question was identified by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a Hyundai i20, and he told the media that “all possibilities” are being looked into for the investigation. A number of agencies, including the National Investigative Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), have swept into action to determine the motive and apprehend the perpetrators.
On 12 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital in Delhi to meet those injured in the car blast. Officials said that the prime minister travelled directly to the hospital after landing from Bhutan. He reportedly met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.
Modi was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.
Meanwhile, in its latest update, the Delhi Police has alerted all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to be on the lookout for a red Ford EcoSport car.
This comes after an investigation revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20. Five Delhi Police teams are searching for the car, it added. Further, police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted about the same.
(With inputs from agencies)