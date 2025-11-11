Delhi Blast: Police register case under UAPA, Explosives Act

Delhi Blast: Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast near the historic Red Fort in the city under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Also Read | Delhi Blast Live: UK issues travel advisory against all travel to India

The development means that the Delhi police is officially probing the terror angle into the blast.

The UAPA allows for the investigation and prosecution of individuals and associations involved in unlawful activities against the state, such as funding terrorism or inciting anti-national sentiment. The Explosives Act regulates the manufacture, possession, use, sale, transportation, import, and export of explosives in India to ensure public safety and prevent misuse.

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the blast.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the site and the hospital, said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

Advertisement

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Shah said.

Police detained the earlier owners of the car involved in the blast on Monday night.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.

Advertisement

Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for Gurugram Police, said that the car used in the blast was originally registered to a Gurugram resident identified as Salman. “He had sold the vehicle to a man named Devender, a resident of Okhla, around one and a half years ago. We have handed over Salman to the Delhi Police. Devender has been arrested by Delhi Police, and both are being questioned to trace the subsequent sale and establish the complete chain of ownership,” Kumar said.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Police Reveal What Happened Moments Before Blast Near Red Fort

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.

Advertisement

"Today, at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said on Monday.

The blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital, told ANI that the condition of one of the injured is stable.

"Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition," he said.

Advertisement