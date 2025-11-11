Delhi blast: Police trace Hyundai i20 car's 11-hour journey from Faridabad to Red Fort. Here's what probe reveals

The Delhi Police on Tuesday recovered the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car involved in the blast near the Lal Quila Metro station on Monday evening.

The explosion claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs at Kartavya Bhawan to chair another round of a security review meeting following the Delhi car blast case.

Here's what investigation said According to the investigation, the vehicle had left Faridabad for the Red Fort around 11 hours before the incident, passing through multiple locations during its journey. CCTV footage showed the car was first spotted outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, as reported by ANI.

At 8:13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi; meanwhile, it was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am.

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred inside the moving car.

Fidayeen attack In a latest development, Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, sources within the Delhi Police told ANI on Tuesday.

“According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police,” the sources added.

Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

What is a Fidayeen attack? Fidayeen attack (also spelt fidayeen or fedayeen) refers to a suicide-style assault carried out by heavily armed militants who intend to fight to the death, often with little regard for escape or survival. The term originates from Arabic “fedayeen” meaning “those who sacrifice themselves” or “self-sacrificers”.

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday.

Investigation underway Agencies are currently investigating the matter and are working to uncover the full intent behind the blast, while continuing efforts to identify all those involved and the sequence of events that led to the incident.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed at the spot near the Red Fort, where a blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening at around 7 pm.

Several agencies, including the Delhi Police, FSL and others, are carrying out an investigation at the spot.

The Delhi Police have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis from the dump emerging as crucial leads.

Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle's movements and are now examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion.

According to officials, CCTV footage shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appears to be alone in the footage. The route towards Daryaganj is now under scrutiny, and more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being reviewed to map the vehicle's entire movement.

The explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort complex, killing eight people and leaving several injured, triggered panic in the area and led to a massive security response. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were deployed, while the area was sealed and visitors evacuated.

ANI reported, citing sources, that investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones that were active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined.

Officials said the data could help identify numbers connected to the car blast, revealing communication between suspects and possible accomplices. The dump data from the Red Fort parking area and surrounding zones has been obtained, as the occupants of the car may have been in touch with others before or after the incident, an officer said.

Investigators have also extended the analysis to Faridabad, using dump data to determine communication patterns between people possibly linked to the incident. IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analysis is being conducted to track devices that went inactive soon after the blast, potentially indicating deliberate attempts to evade detection.