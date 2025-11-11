Delhi blast probe intensifies: Amit Shah directs forensic teams to match, investigate samples from site

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, directed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to match the samples collected from the bodies in the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort in Delhi, as per reports citing sources.

Shah also directed the FSL to match and investigate the sample specimens collected from the spot of the Delhi blast and come up with the details of the incident at the earliest.

The directives were given following the second security review meeting chaired by Shah.

Amit Shah conducts 2 security review meetings Amit Shah conducted two security review meetings in the wake of the blast.

The meeting was attended by the director of the Forensic Science Services, and the chief director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, among others, sources said.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 11, 2025: Security officials seen carrying out investigation on the spot where an alleged blast was occurred in a car yesterday outside Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Shah has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.

Delhi car blast The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring 20 and gutting several vehicles.

According to a report by ANI, the blast was not a suicide attack, but was instead triggered in panic by the suspect.

Security agencies have been conducting raids across multiple locations linked to terror networks and have recovered significant quantities of explosives in Faridabad, Saharanpur, Pulwama, and other areas. Investigators believe the suspect acted hastily under mounting pressure.

Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing — who neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally. The blast near the Red Fort did not follow the typical modus operandi of suicide bombers, who aim to inflict maximum damage.

Delhi CM announces ex-gratia Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the blast near the Red Fort on Monday that claimed 12 lives.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for those rendered permanently disabled and ₹2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the Delhi blast, which took place after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, officials said.

"The unfortunate incident in Delhi has left the entire city in shock. In this difficult time, the Delhi government extends its deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones and to those injured in the incident," CM Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.