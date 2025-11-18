Suicide bombing a ‘misunderstood concept'—Red Fort bomber Dr Umar Nabi heard saying in chilling new video

A purported video of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the driver of the car the Delhi bomb blast case that killed 12, has surfaced online, with the video showing the doctor speaking about a "misunderstood" idea of suicide bombings.

"One of the very misunderstood concepts is concept of what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation...," Nabi is heard saying in the chilling video, which shows him alone in a room.

"There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place, at a particular time," he adds.

The video, which is believed to have been taken before the November 10 attack, comes a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday described Nabi as a "suicide bomber".

It was the first time the NIA, which is probing the case, used the term for the car bombing near the Red Fort.

A nefarious terror plot It has been confirmed that Nabi was indeed behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 which exploded near the historic monument, killing 12: DNA evidence matched his remains to his mother.

The 10 attack in the national capital took place hours after police busted a ‘white-collar’ terror module in Faridabad, recovering nearly 3,000 kg of explosive substances and arms and ammunition.

Since then, investigations have revealed a frightening conspiracy to carry out serial blasts across India, and most recently, it further came to light that the terror module was planning a ‘Hamas-style’ attack using weaponized drones and rockets, which left nearly 1,200 dead in Israel on October 3, 2023, plunging the Middle-East into more than two years of war.

Forensic analysis of the blast site has also confirmed the use of a mixture of Ammonium Nitrate and Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) in the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED).

Investigators have also found an international link to the terror plot: a Turkey-based handler codenamed Ukasa is believed to have coordinated with Nabi and the terror module through encrypted messaging apps since at least 2022.

Two arrests—Amir Rashid Ali, who is accused of facilitating the purchase of the i20, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who provided technical support to Nabi—has been made thus far in direct connection with the car bombing, in addition to several arrests related to the Faridabad terror module.

The Al-Falah University, where Nabi worked as an assistant professor prior to disappearing days before the blast, is also under the scanner of authorities.

