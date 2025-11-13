Delhi blast case heat on Faridabad's Al-Falah University? NAAC serves show-cause notice — Explained

Delhi blast case: India's National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which evaluates and certifies the educational institutions, on 12 November 2025, issued a show-cause notice to Faridabad's Al-Falah University for displaying false accreditation on its website, reported the news agency ANI.

This show-cause notice comes amid the Delhi blast case investigation, in which several doctors from the same Al-Falah University have been arrested for alleged involvement and links to the primary person accused in the investigations, named Dr Umar Nabi.

NAAC's heat on Al-Falah University NAAC, on Wednesday, issued its show-cause notice to Faridabad's Al-Falah University, highlighting that the educational institution is running its operations without accreditation or volunteering for the ‘Cycle-1 for A&A’ while claiming to do so.

“It is brought to the notice of NAAC that the Al-Falah University neither accredited nor volunteered for Cycle-1 for A&A has publicly displayed on their website,” according to the official notice.

NAAC highlighted that the Al-Falah University is owned by an Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been operating three colleges on the same campus that claim to have an official accreditation.

“Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC). which is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders,” according to the official show-cause notice.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) asked a series of questions to the educational institution about why legal or disciplinary actions should not be taken against the university, why NAAC should not recommend the Haryana government to take action, etc.

Delhi blast case links The Delhi Red Fort blast linked to the Al-Falah University after several media reports highlighted that the people who are allegedly linked to the Red Fort blast earlier this week were all working in the same educational institution.

The primary person accused in the investigations, named Dr Umar Nabi, along with his two accomplices, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid, were all working at the Al-Falah University. These three accused, along with Dr Adeel, are individuals linked to past terror cases.

Mint reported earlier that the man who carried out the car blast in Delhi on Monday, 10 November 2025, was Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was identified after matching his DNA sample with that of his mother.

At the spot, Umar's leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator of the car, which suggested that he was driving the car during the bomb blast. Reports suggest that the investigations into the developments are still underway.

