A low-intensity blast was reported near the Israel embassy in the national capital on Friday evening, the Delhi Police confirmed. The blast took place at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, about 1.4 kilometers (1 mile) from the Israeli Embassy in Delhi. The explosion was caused by a "very low intensity improvised device" police said, adding that there were no injuries.

The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said in a statement. "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement added.

The Police Control Room was informed of a "bomb blast" in the area and senior officials, including deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pramod Kushwah, rushed to the spot, officials said.

"An explosion occurred recently near the Israeli embassy in India. There were no casualties in the blast, and no damage to the building," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities."

The blast occurred shortly after 1700 IST (1130 GMT), while India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.

External affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said, "Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."

Close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were being checked to ascertain the sequence of events, officials said. "Union home minister Amit Shah is in touch with senior Delhi police officials and is constantly monitoring the situation," reported news agency ANI.

In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat's wife, her driver and two others.

"An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of blast reported in Delhi. Enhanced security measures have been put in place," the central industrial security force said. Mumbai Police is on high alert after the blast in Delhi today. Security tightened, the officials informed.

