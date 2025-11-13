Delhi blast: Eight suspects planned to carry out serial blast at four locations, says report

Around eight suspects planned to carry out a serial blast at four locations, investigative agency sources told news agency ANI on Thursday. Sources said the suspects had planned to move to four cities in groups of two each.

Advertisement

“Each group was supposed to carry multiple IEDs [improvised explosive device] along with them,” they said.

The agency's investigation is now also looking into whether separate vehicles were being prepared for the blasts.

“After the i20 and EcoSport cases, it was learned that the suspects were planning to prepare two more similar old vehicles, which would contain explosives and enlarge the target,” sources were quoted as saying.

They also revealed that the Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar Nabi, and Shaheen had jointly raised around ₹20 lakhs in cash, which was handed over to Umar.

“They later procured more than 20 quintals of NPK Fertiliser worth ₹3 lakhs from Gurugram, Nuh and nearby areas intended for IED preparation,” sources said.

Advertisement

“There was also a money dispute between Umar and Dr Mujammil. Umar created a group with 2-4 members on the Signal app,” Investigative Agency Sources added.

Delhi Red Fort Blast At least 13 people were killed near the Lal Quila Metro Station on Monday evening after a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car.

According to sources, the initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi blast victims revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma.

Meanwhile, Faridabad Police has seized a red Ford EcoSport (registration number DL 10 CK 0458), suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.

Tracking Umar Nabi Sources said that before the car blast, Umar Nabi stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan. After leaving the mosque, the accused proceeded directly to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot, where he parked his car at approximately 3:19 pm.

Advertisement

Investigative agencies are probing Umar's mobile phone and signal history. Delhi Police had earlier issued an alert for the red Ford EcoSport, registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi, and shared the car's details with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police.

Probe on As part of the probe into the terror-linked blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to visit Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad's Dhouj, where Umar is believed to have had connections.

The NIA has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the incident, which officials believe was executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module unearthed by Indian agencies.

The team will be led by senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth investigation.

Advertisement

The move follows the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handing over the case to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the Delhi blast case.