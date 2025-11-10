Delhi Blast today near Red Fort: Police reveal slow-moving vehicle stopped at red light when explosion happened

Delhi blast near Red Fort: Delhi Police on Monday said that the vehicle that exploded near the Lal Qila and killed at least eight people earlier in the evening was not stationary and was moving slowly.

Talking to media, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said that the vehicle, an Eeco van, had stopped at the red light near the Red Fort.

“Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged,” the top police official said.

Golcha said that agencies including the FSL and NIA were at the spot to assess the situation.

“Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored,” he said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner informed that Home Minister Amit Shah had called the cops, who are sharing information with him from time to time.

Delhi explosion today: Was it a bomb blast? Speaking to Hindustan Times, Satish Golcha further informed that no typical signs of a bomb blast was discovered from the spot, adding that the explosion happened in an Eeco car.

“There is no crater at the spot so cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also no pellet/splinter injuries reported till now, which is most common in bomb blasts,” he said.

The Eeco car that was the reason of the Delhi blast near Red Fort today had two to three occupants, and was mangled due to the impact, Golcha told HT.

Red Fort blast: 8 dead, 24 injured A powerful blast rippled across the Red Fort area in Delhi on Monday, killing at least eight and injuring 24 others.

The Delhi blast today happened near the Red Fort Metro station, which has been shut for entry and exit since. Several vehicles, including the exploded car, were gutted.

The Red Fort blast took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.