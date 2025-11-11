Delhi Blast Update: IGI Airport beefs up security amid concerns, issues advisory to passengers

The Indira Gandhi International Airport has tightened its security following the Delhi blast near Red Fort on Monday, authorities said on Tuesday issuing a passenger advisory.

In its advisory for travellers, DIAL, the operator of Delhi Airport, said that security screening process is likely to take a longer time in view of the prevailing situation.

“Due to prevailing security situation in Delhi, security measures at Delhi Airport have been strengthened and the security screening process may take longer than usual,” DIAL said.

The passenger advisory comes a day after the powerful Delhi blast rocked the national capital as a car exploded near the busy area of Red Fort, and killed at least 13 besides injuring 20 others.

DIAL asked passengers to arrive ahead of the scheduled time to avoid hassle.

Also Read | Delhi car blast case: Home Ministry hands over investigation to NIA

“We advise all passengers to plan their journey accordingly and arrive at the airport well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassle.”

It added that all the teams and stakeholders are working in close coordination with security agencies to minimise inconvenience and ensure a safe and smooth travel experience for passengers.

Delhi Blast: Bengaluru, Mumbai airports issue advisory Following the Delhi blast, security has been beefed up at all major airports actoss India.

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru asked passengers on Tuesday to arrive ahead of their schedule as security checks will take longer.

"Due to enhanced security measures at airports across the country, we request all passengers to plan their travel and arrive at BLR airport well in advance," the airport said in an advisory shared on its X account.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport also issued a similar advisory urging arrive ahead of their scheduled departure and cooperate with security personnel.

“Passenger screening protocols have been enhanced for departing passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA),” it said.

Delhi blast latest updates on security Heightened security has been in place in the national capital following the Delhi blast near Red Fort on Monday. The death toll from the blast has increased to 13, and 20 others have been injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired two rounds of high-level security review meeting on Tuesday to assess the situation.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by the Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.