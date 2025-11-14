Delhi blast update: Security forces demolish Pulwama house of Dr Umar who drove explosive-laden car near Red Fort

Delhi blast update: Security forces demolished Pulwama house of Dr Umar who drove explosive-laden car near Red Fort on Monday, according to officials, PTI reported. The demolition took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they added.

The car explosion near Red Fort on November 10 night killed 13 people and injured numerous others.

Umar was driving a Hyundai i20 loaded with explosives. His identity was verified when DNA samples from the blast site matched those of his mother. Once recognised as a highly accomplished professional, Umar is believed to have become radicalised over the past two years. Investigators mentioned that he had joined multiple extremist messaging groups on social media.

