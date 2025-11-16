Delhi blast update: Three cartridges recovered from the site, no weapon found so far

A major development in the Red Fort blast case emerged on Sunday as Delhi police sources confirmed that three cartridges had been recovered from the site, two live and one spent. The cartridges were of 9mm calibre, meant for firearms prohibited for civilian use.

A senior official told news agency ANI that no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene, meaning that despite the recovery of cartridges, the weapon they were meant for has not been found yet.

“These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission,” police told the news agency.

Officials are now trying to determine how these cartridges reached the site, and whether the suspect possessed them.

New dimension to the investigation After the discovery of the 9mm cartridges, the officials are now investigating the source of the ammunition and whether it was associated with any terror or criminal network. Security agencies examined CCTV footage and gathered forensic evidence from the blast site.

On November 10, a blast near the Red Fort complex in Delhi shook the entire nation. Thirteen fatalities were reported and several others were injured in the terrifying incident.

A day earlier, the Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in the Red Fort blast investigation, officials told ANI. In the meantime, security around the Red Fort has been tightened in the wake of the blast, with authorities are maintaining a strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas.

Action taken against involved parties The National Medical Commission (NMC) announced on Friday that it had cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect. Here are the names of the medical professionals:

— Dr Muzaffar Ahmad

— Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather

— Dr Muzamil Shakeel

— Dr Shaheen Saeed

All State Medical Councils have been informed about this decision, ANI reported.

Delhi police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the Delhi blast case, as they had an alleged link to past terror cases.

Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four different locations, with each pair assigned to target a specific city. These pairs planned to carry multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks, ANI reported.

Delhi Police also confirmed earlier that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

Al-Falah University denies connection Umar Nabi was an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad district. After the blast, Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating that the University has no connection with the accused beyond their official capacities.

The University also reiterated that no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored on the University premises, ANI reported.