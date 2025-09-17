Delhi BMW accident: Accused took victim to ‘small hospital in GTB Nagar’, despite repeated requests from wife, says FIR

Delhi BMW accident: The wife of the victim of BMW had repeatedly pleaded with the accused couple to get them admitted to a nearby hospital but all her pleas went in vain, according to the FIR in the case.

On Sunday afternoon, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh, was killed when a BMW collided with his two-wheeler near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station. Singh, 52, was with his wife at the time of the accident, who also sustained injuries.

According to a PTI report quoting police sources, the accused drove the victims to a hospital where they had links.

“So far, we have learned that the hospital, which is almost 19 kilometres away from the accident site, is linked to the accused. We are checking and verifying all the facts,” the sources were quoted as saying.

Sandeep Kaur, wife of the victim, said that her requests to take Navjot Singh to a nearby hospital fell into deaf ears.

“I was constantly requesting them to take us to the nearest hospital as my husband was unconscious and needed immediate treatment. Instead, the lady took us to a small hospital in GTB Nagar. That lady told me her name was Gagan Preet Kaur,” she said.

Sandeep Kaur sustained serious injuries in the accident. The couple, residents of Hari Nagar, was returning home from the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi.

Delhi BMW accident: What happened? Van driver Mohammad Gulfam, who rushed all four injured people to the hospital, has also made a similar claim. "I was driving a loading vehicle; I stopped and rushed the injured to a hospital in Azadpur after the man and the woman in the car asked me to take them there," he told PTI.

The woman, who was allegedly driving the BMW car, and her husband were also injured in the incident. The Gurugram couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment. They are in the business of manufacturing leather saddles, seats, covers, belts and other products.

The police said the woman driver of the BMW was taken into custody on Monday following her discharge from the hospital. A case of culpable homicide has been registered in the matter.

"My husband was wearing a turban at the time of the crash. But I was wearing a helmet. The crash occurred around 1 pm on Sunday," she was quoted as saying in the FIR.

"When we reached near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, a blue BMW car came from behind at high speed and hit my husband's motorcycle. My husband fell on the road and sustained very serious injuries and multiple fractures to the head, mouth and legs. I too suffered injuries and multiple fractures in the accident on my head and legs. After some time, I also fell unconscious," she said.

The FIR records that the BMW was being driven by a woman with a male co-passenger. They put the injured couple into a van-type vehicle and were driven to GTB Nagar.

The police noted 1.30 pm as the time of occurrence and the spot near Metro Pillar No. 67 on Ring Road towards Naraina.