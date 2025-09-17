Delhi BMW accident: Court issues notice on preservation of CCTV footage; to hear matter tomorrow

Delhi BMW Accident: The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued a notice to preserve the CCTV footage of the horrific road accident where an employee of the Finance Ministry died after a BMW rammed into his two-wheeler.

The notice was issued on an application from the counsel of the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur. The court will hear the matter on Thursday, September 18.

Meanwhile, the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur is underway. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta is appearing on behalf of the accused.

The deadly accident occurred on Sunday when the accused's BMW collided with the two-wheeler of the victim, Navjot Singh. Singh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while his wife was seriously injured. The accused, who was driving the car, and her husband also suffered injuries.

Delhi BMW Accident: Police quiz accused's husband Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Police questioned Gaganpreet Kaur's husband Parikshit Kakkar, who arrived at the police station after being summoned by cops to join the investigation in the case.

Kakkar told the police that he was unsure about how the accident happened. He said that after the accident, Gaganpreet told him she was taking the victim to the hospital. He then told his father-in-law, who reportedly owns the hospital, that they needed treatment. He took a taxi and left for the hospital, situated 19 kilometres away from the accident spot.

“My wife told me she was taking them along. I informed my father-in-law that they needed treatment and that they were on the way. After that, I left in another taxi,” he said.

What happened in the accident? Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused driver, was arrested for allegedly hitting a bike carrying Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, who tragically lost his life, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, suffered serious injuries.

The crash occurred on Sunday near Delhi Cantonment metro station when Gaganpreet's BMW hit Navjot Singh's motorcycle.

Gaganpreet claimed that she panicked and took the victims to GTB Nagar hospital, 20 km away, because her children had been admitted there during Covid-19.

Gaganpreet faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and evidence tampering charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.