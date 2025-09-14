Delhi BMW accident: Finance Ministry official killed, three injured as car hits motorcycle on Ring Road

A senior official from the Ministry of Finance was killed and three others were injured on Sunday after a BMW car hit a motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

His wife is injured and is under treatment. They were going on a motorcycle and were hit by a car, said police

The accused are residents of Gurugram and an FIR is being registered to launch a probe into the incident.

“As a result of its collision with the central verge, the injured persons further hit a bus on their left. The accused are residents of Gurugram. Husband is said to be in business. FIR is being registered,” Delhi police said.

The son of the deceased, alleged that his father was taken to a hospital 22 kilometres away and could have been saved.

“My parents were travelling on a bike, and around 1 pm, they were at Dhaula Kuan. A BMW X5, driven by a girl, hit them. They were taken to a hospital 22 km away from the accident spot. If they had been taken to a nearby hospital, my father—who succumbed to his injuries—could have been saved. My mother is also severely injured,” he was quoted as saying by PTI

What happened? According to Delhi Police officials, three PCR calls were received in the afternoon about a traffic jam near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt metro station stretch.

“A BMW car was found overturned on the road, and a motorcycle was found near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Eyewitnesses said a woman was driving the car, which hit the motorcycle,” they said.

The woman and her husband took the injured persons to the hospital. Soon after, police

“A call was received from Hospital, regarding one patient dead and another sustained injuries,” police said.

Police have seized the vehicle, and the spot was examined by the crime team.

“FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team also called at the spot. The alleged and her husband had also got injuries and are admitted to Hospital. Legal action is being taken,” officials had said earlier.

Police said the BMW driver and her husband also sustained injuries in the accident and have been hospitalised. Their statements are yet to be recorded.