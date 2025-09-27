Delhi BMW crash case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail, told to surrender passport

Delhi BMW crash case: Patiala House Court granted bail to accused Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, on a bond of ₹1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount on September 27, Saturday, ANI reported. She has been further asked to surrender her passport.

A Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh, 52, was killed and three others were injured in the accident on September 14, when he along with his wife were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and their bike was hit by BMW. They were rushed to a hospital in a critical condition nearly 19 kilometres from the accidental site, which the victim's family questioned and called the decision ‘wrong’.

The couple's son Navnoor said, "My father was declared dead in the hospital, but people there said that death instantly after an accident is very rare... There are many superspeciality hospitals near Dhaula Kuan and AIIMS too, if they had been sent there, he could have been saved.”

Police said that Gaganpreet, who was behind the wheel during the accident, had her husband, two children, and a domestic help in the car at the time. The family, hailing from Gurugram and involved in the manufacturing sector, also sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital following the incident.

‘BMW car was travelling at a high speed’ “Today the arguments have been completed and the matter has been fixed for orders on Saturday, 27th of this month. We have filed the written arguments. CCTV footage was played in the court, and it was shown to the court that, as was being said yesterday by the accused, that the bike hit the car, is incorrect. It is the car that hit the bike. We showed how negligent and fast the car was. The BMW X5 has turtled and hit the motorcycle. The factual position is that the motorcycle was coming from behind. The BMW car was travelling at a high speed. It slowed down when it turned, and the bike came parallel to it, and then it hit the bike,” ANI quoted Advocate Atul Kumar, counsel for the complainant as saying on Thursday.

He added, “The statement of one of the eyewitnesses offered help, but the lady refused help from the ambulance. The lady deliberately took the injured to her own nursing home. The help that could have been available to the injured was deprived in a very calculated manner by the lady to save herself from the legal consequences."

‘The speed of both vehicles was very high’ Advocate Pradeep Rana, counsel for the accused Gaganpreet Kaur, stated, “The ambulance came and went away. It did not help. The speed of both vehicles was very high. In the CCTV footage, the BMW car hits the sidewalk. At the time of the accident, the car was coming and the motorcycle was behind it. According to the FIR, the car hit the motorcycle from behind. The CCTV footage shows the motorcycle never being in front of the car; it's parallel to the car... This suggests that the motorcycle's speed, if not faster than the BMW's, wasn't slow either. The CCTV shows a side impact, not a rear impact.”

Authorities confirmed that Gaganpreet's blood test report was negative for alcohol consumption. She was arrested after being discharged from the hospital and was subsequently placed in judicial custody by a city court, a PTI report noted.

A case was filed against her under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 281 (rash driving), Section 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).