Delhi BMW crash: Driver arrested after accident killed finance ministry official

Delhi BMW crash: The driver identified as Gaganpreet who allegedly killed a Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh, 52, after his motorcycle was hit by a luxury SUV near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on September 14 has been arrested. Three people, including official's wife were injured.

Advertisement

The incident took place when the couple was coming back from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The Delhi Police have filed a case of culpable homicide, PTI reported. A Delhi Police official stated that the case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

The police confirmed that the BMW and the motorcycle were confiscated. The crime scene was analysed by forensic experts and the investigation team.

Advertisement

"Victim, who was on the bike, is said to be from the Ministry of Finance. His wife was with him. The suspect, who was driving a BMW, runs a business in Gurugram. We have registered the FIR u/s of the accident and causing the disappearance of evidence," ANI quoted additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South-West Delhi Abhimanyu Poswal as saying.

Official's wife allegations According to a report by ANI, in her statement, the woman claimed that the blue BMW was speeding, which led to it overturning on the road. She said that right after the impact, she began to lose consciousness and blacked out. She further alleged that a woman and a male driver placed her and her husband into a van-like vehicle and began taking them elsewhere.

Advertisement

Despite repeatedly pleading to be taken to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention, particularly since her husband was unconscious, she stated they were instead driven to a distant, small hospital. She later found out that the BMW driver had taken them to a minor facility in GTB Nagar, where they were left waiting on stretchers outside for a long time. She emphasised that her requests for a nearby hospital were ignored.

Couple's son says if his father had been sent to 'near Dhaula Kuan and AIIMS, he could have been saved' "I got a call from a family friend who told me about the accident and that my parents are admitted to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar," Navnoor Singh, the couple's son said.

Advertisement