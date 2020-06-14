In compliance with orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Ministry directed authorities on Sunday that bodies of suspected Covid-19 cases in Delhi will be handed over to relatives immediately without waiting for lab confirmation, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per Home Minister's directions, Health Ministry has set up three teams of four doctors each from AIIMS Delhi, Directorate General Of Health Services, Union Health Ministry and Delhi government to inspect major dedicated Covid-19 facilities proposed in Delhi and make recommendations for improvement, said MHA.

Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah chaired a meeting attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and said the central government is committed to check Covid-19 spread in Delhi and keep the national capital safe.

Shah said the Centre has decided to issue fresh guidelines regarding the last rites of the deceased in the national capital, which will reduce the waiting time.

The national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city closer to the 39,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease to 1,271, authorities said.

It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. On Friday, Delhi had witnessed 2,137 cases, the highest single-day spike here.

