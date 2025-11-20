Delhi bomb scare: Sanskriti school in Chanakypuri gets threat email, police on spot

New Delhi, India - Nov. 18, 2025: A view of the Delhi Police Bomb disposal squad team and RAF and Fire personnel outside the Patiala House Court that received a bomb threat, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Multiple courts in Delhi, along with two CRPF-run schools, received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
The Delhi Police said on Thursday that a bomb threat email was received at Sanskriti School, Chanakypuri in the morning.
“Nothing suspicious was found following the search operation. Police personnel present at the school,” the Delhi Police said.