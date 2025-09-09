Delhi bomb scare: Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College and UCMS receive threats

Bomb threats targeting the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), and the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) prompted a rapid security response on Tuesday, September 9, officials said, PTI reported. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) confirmed receiving a separate threat call, leading to the deployment of multiple fire tenders to the affected locations as a precaution.

According to Delhi Police, the threat, received via email, indicated a possible detonation at MAMC, the CM Secretariat, and UCMS. Authorities swiftly implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs), with bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) dispatched to all three sites to ensure safety, the report added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, in a statement, mentioned, "Senior officers, including additional DCP (central), ACP Kamla Market and SHO IP Estate, were present at the Secretariat overseeing anti-sabotage checks. At MAMC, the exercise was being supervised by the additional traffic officer (ATO) of the IP Estate police station.”

The officer added that a team from the cyber police station is currently investigating the source and credibility of the email. Preliminary analysis indicates that it shares characteristics with earlier hoax threat emails. Authorities confirmed that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police, and the Special Cell have been notified and are actively involved in the response efforts.

He added, “Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of people present at both locations. There is no cause for panic. Preliminary findings indicate the message may have actually been intended for a location in another state. However, we are treating it with utmost seriousness and all SOPs are being followed.”

A PTI report citing police sources stated that thorough inspections are being conducted at MAMC, the Secretariat, and UCMS, with sniffer dogs and technical teams deployed to search the locations. They also mentioned that entry and exit points have been secured, and access is being restricted while the verification process is ongoing.

‘Suspending all the classes for students in college building’: UCMS “This is to share that the college has received an email regarding a bomb threat in the college in the afternoon. The college is taking all precautionary measures for the safety in this regard. We are therefore suspending all classes for students in the college building, and the students and staff are requested to vacate the college building to ensure the safety of all,” UCMS asserted while issuing a notice.

"The entire building was evacuated, and a search operation is underway. After the call, we immediately rushed the bomb squad, dog squad, fire brigade teams and other multiple agencies to check for any suspicious objects. The operation is still underway," a source stated.