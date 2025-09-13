Delhi bomb scare: Shalimar Bagh's Max Hospital gets threat, search ops underway

Delhi: Shalimar Bagh's Max Hospital received a bomb threat on Saturday, September 13, according to Delhi Fire Service. They said its personnel along with Delhi Police are at the spot as search operations are underway, ANI reported.

The management of the Taj Palace received a bomb threat via email earlier today. In response, a security alert was initiated, leading to an investigation by authorities. The Delhi Police later confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered and declared the threat a hoax. As a precaution, heavy security was deployed around the hotel, and bomb disposal teams conducted a detailed search of the premises.

"After a thorough security check, the government authorities have stated that the incident was a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us and we continue to remain vigilant,” ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

“Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi received a bomb threat mail. Nothing was found; it has been declared a hoax,” the Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram also received bomb threat via email today. The police stated it was non-specific in nature as investigation continues.

Previous similar incident These incidents came after Delhi High Court got a bomb threat e-mail yesterday, which later turned out to be a hoax. Many judges left their respective courtrooms at nearly 11.35 am while others continued till noon prior to rising. Although, the court proceedings restarted at 2:30 PM in accordance with the schedule.

The threat email, which was addressed to the Delhi High Court staff, carried the subject line: “Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2 pm.” ANI sources revealed that the message alleged Pakistan's involvement and warned of three bombs placed within the court premises. The email was sent from the ID “kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com”, it said.

The message went on to make provocative claims, stating, “The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers.”