Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bomb scare in Delhi: Threat email received at 2 hospitals, search operation on
BREAKING NEWS

Bomb scare in Delhi: Threat email received at 2 hospitals, search operation on

Saurav Mukherjee

  • According to the Delhi Fire Service, the bomb threat email were received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri.

Mint Image

Days after schools in Delhi received bomb threats, two Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat through email on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the bomb threat email were received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri.

Following the information, multiple teams of bomb disposal squad and fire officials reached the spot. Meanwhile, DCP (north) Manoj Meena said nothing suspicious found has been found yet.

“An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The first call was received by fire officials at 3.15 pm from Burari Hospital and the second call from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital around 4.26 pm. Currently, the searches are being conducted at both hospitals.

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.