Bomb scare in Delhi: Threat email received at 2 hospitals, search operation on

Days after schools in Delhi received bomb threats, two Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat through email on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the bomb threat email were received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri.

Following the information, multiple teams of bomb disposal squad and fire officials reached the spot. Meanwhile, DCP (north) Manoj Meena said nothing suspicious found has been found yet.

“An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The first call was received by fire officials at 3.15 pm from Burari Hospital and the second call from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital around 4.26 pm. Currently, the searches are being conducted at both hospitals.

