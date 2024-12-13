A total of six schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises.

As reported by PTI, citing a Delhi Fire Services official, “We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am).”

"The fire department, police and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks," official said, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, the schools' authorities have told guardians not to send their wards for classes.

A parent said, “We received a message (from the school)...The message reads that school is closed due to unavoidable circumstances. There is no disclosure of bombs, hoax calls etc. We received the message around 6 am...We are heading back to home.”

The latest threats come from at least 44 schools that received similar emails on December 9. Police declared those threats to be hoaxes.

A police official said checks were underway.

Further investigation is underway.