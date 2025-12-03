Bomb threats at Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College triggers evacuation; no explosives found

Bomb threat in Delhi: Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College in Delhi were placed under heightened security on Wednesday after both institutions received a bomb threat via email, triggering a rapid response from the Delhi Police and the Bomb Disposal Team. Officers carried out extensive searches across both campuses, though no suspicious item has been recovered so far, officials confirmed.

The threats were sent in separate emails to the two colleges, Delhi police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the principal of Ramjas College alerted authorities shortly after the message arrived at 1.59 am, prompting an immediate deployment of police personnel and anti-sabotage teams.

The campuses were cordoned off as investigators swept classrooms, buildings and open areas. While the searches have yielded nothing of concern, police said verification checks remain ongoing.

Delhi Red Fort Blast On 10 November 2025, a car loaded with explosives detonated near the Red Fort in New Delhi, killing at least 13 people and injuring over 20. The PM Narendra Modi-led India government has termed the Red Fort blast as a ‘terror attack'.

Police believe the blast was a vehicle-borne attack: CCTV footage reportedly shows a masked driver behind the wheel moments before the explosion.

As of mid-November, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a number of suspects linked to the case, including a resident in whose name the car was registered.

Bengaluru Police probe hoax email warning of airport, mall bomb blasts Police in Bengaluru have opened an investigation after a threatening email sent to the city police commissioner’s official address warned of coordinated bomb attacks at Kempegowda International Airport and several popular shopping centres. The message, dispatched at 11.53am on 30 November, was later confirmed to be a hoax.

According to officials, the sender — identifying himself as Mohit Kumar — used a Gmail account to issue the threat. The email, cited in the FIR, claimed: “This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed white collar terror team. We have targeted Kempegowda International Airport, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall and Mantri Square Mall for bomb blasts from 7pm onwards.”

The FIR notes that the email also listed a phone number and demanded a payment, suggesting the attacks could be “prevented” if authorities made contact.

A case has now been registered under Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cyber terrorism. The Cyber Crime Police Station is leading the investigation as officers work to trace the origin of the email and identify the perpetrator.