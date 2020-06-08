Hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis and the city's borders will be reopened following a decision by the AAP dispensation, as the national capital braced for resuming more activities like functioning of malls and religious places from Monday. Banquets and hotels in Delhi would remain closed.

However, the central government-run hospitals in the city will have no such restriction and will be open for people belonging to other states.

Delhi CM Kejriwal also announced on Sunday that Delhi's borders will be opened for inter-state movement from today. five-member panel constituted by the AAP government suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating Delhiites in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis.

Documents required to avail treatment at Delhi-run hospitals

Delhi government-run hospitals will accept Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence, income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill and postal department's post as proof of residence in Delhi.

"Also, any Medico-Legal victims of road accidents, acid-attack happening within NCT of Delhi will continue for all patients, irrespective of place of residence," the government said in the order.

There are around 40 Delhi government-run hospitals in the national capital including LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Delhi Shopping Malls

There are around 100 big and small shopping malls in the city, the source of around ₹500 crore in revenue for the Delhi government, according to Brijesh Goyal, the convenor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party''s (AAP) trader''s wing.

Delhi malls will be focusing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contact-less shopping and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus..

Liquor stores in Delhi

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government decided on Sunday to withdraw the 70-per cent "special corona fee" on its sale in the national capital, an official said.

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent from the said date, he added.

Delhi Temples and Mosques

Places of worship in Delhi are ready to throw their doors open to the faithful from Monday after remaining closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Various steps have been taken by the heads and management bodies of prominent shrines in the city that draw huge numbers of devotees, such as setting up sanitisation tunnels, prohibiting prasad distribution and floral offerings, using thermal guns to measure body temperatures, removing carpets and promoting the use of the Aarogya Setu app.





