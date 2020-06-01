Delhi borders to be sealed for a week, other restrictions to be eased

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Monday announced that borders across the national capital will be sealed for a week even as it has invited suggestions on when they should be opened and if free treatment should be extended to people from across the country at hospitals owned by it. The suggestions can be sent by Friday.

Opening of markets, industry and movement of people has been allowed in the national capital from today.

The central government on Saturday had announced the guidelines for the next set of lockdown which also included a phase wise unlocking plan from 8 June.

While allowing inter-state movement of people without a special pass, the central government guidelines have left the decision on states to regulate movement “based on reasons of public health".

“I want your suggestion on if the borders of Delhi should be opened. With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of people from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents? - We seek your suggestions," Kejriwal said.

The state government, in line with the centre, will implement curfew from 9pm to 5am. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will have no restrictions on number of passengers. Markets will no longer operate on an odd-even basis and industries can open without staggered timings.

“According to the restrictions eased by the central government, we have taken the following decisions. Barder and salons will be opened but spas will continue to remain shut. For auto, e-rickshaw we received suggestions on the restrictions on only one passenger to be removed, there is no restriction from the central government so we have removed these restrictions," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

