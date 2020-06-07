Delhi borders to open from tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday said that borders across the national capital will be opened from Monday. Last week the Kejriwal government had sealed the borders for a week and had invited suggestions on when they should be opened.

“We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press meet.

We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/MHMFXaDgGC — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Reiterating his apprehension that Delhi hospitals may get swamped by people from neighbouring states in the absence of restrictions, the Delhi chief minister said the medical facilities offered by the state government will be restricted to the city dwellers till the rising coronavirus cases are contained.

"Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents" Kejriwal said.

#WATCH Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents: CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/D47nRhXaUZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

With rising coronavirus figures in the the national capital, the Delhi chief minister had last week sealed its borders, restricting the inter-state movement of non-Delhi residents while permitting only the operation of essential services.

Seeking “guidance", the Delhi chief minister had said that a final decision would be taken based on feedback from the public, experts and other stakeholders, for which the government had issued helpline numbers.

“I want your suggestion on if the borders of Delhi should be opened. With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of people from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents? - We seek your suggestions," Kejriwal had said.

