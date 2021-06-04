1 min read.Updated: 04 Jun 2021, 07:09 PM ISTLivemint
A Kathmandu-Delhi Air India flight, Mumbai- Delhi Vistara flight and SpiceJet's Darbhanga-Delhi flight were diverted to Jaipur
According to a weather department, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall for the next two days
As many as 3 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital on Friday.
Firstly, a Kathmandu-Delhi Air India flight was diverted to Jaipur today. According to the Jaipur Airport Director, the flight landed safely at Jaipur airport at 5:30 pm on Thursday and is currently awaiting approval to fly to Delhi.
The air quality index in the capital was overall at 156 in the moderate category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) today.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance further into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, and reach nto remaining Kerala, Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.
(With agencies input)
