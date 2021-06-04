Subscribe
Home >News >India >Three Delhi bound flights diverted to Jaipur due to heavy rain, dusty winds

Three Delhi bound flights diverted to Jaipur due to heavy rain, dusty winds

Delhi rain: Kathmandu-Delhi Air India flight was diverted to Jaipur today
1 min read . 07:09 PM IST Livemint

  • A Kathmandu-Delhi Air India flight, Mumbai- Delhi Vistara flight and SpiceJet's Darbhanga-Delhi flight were diverted to Jaipur
  • According to a weather department, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall for the next two days

As many as 3 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital on Friday.

Firstly, a Kathmandu-Delhi Air India flight was diverted to Jaipur today. According to the Jaipur Airport Director, the flight landed safely at Jaipur airport at 5:30 pm on Thursday and is currently awaiting approval to fly to Delhi.

"The flight landed safely at Jaipur airport at 5:30pm. The flight with 163 passengers on board is waiting for approval to fly to Delhi," Jaipur Airport Director told ANI news agency.

Moreover, Mumbai to Delhi Vistara flight and SpiceJet's Darbhanga-Delhi flight also diverted to Jaipur on Friday amid heavy rain and dust storm in the national capital.

The national capital Delhi witnessed dusty winds and heavy rainfall on Friday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below the season's average.

According to a weather department, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall for the next two days.

The Met department said parts of the region will experience thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with isolated intense rain or hail over many places.

The air quality index in the capital was overall at 156 in the moderate category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) today.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance further into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, and reach nto remaining Kerala, Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

(With agencies input)

